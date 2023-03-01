Oppositions Condemn ‘Police Excess’ During BJP Rally; BJD Hits Back

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday condemned the alleged police high-handedness against the BJP Yuva Morcha activists during a massive rally over Naba Das murder case at Lowe PMG square here.

The incident today stalled the Assembly proceedings with BJP members staging protest at the Speaker’s podium creating uproar. Speaker BK Arukh had to adjourn the House twice due to pandemonium.

“We had staged the rally in a very peaceful manner. We were trying to gherao the Assembly peacefully. But police in civil dress attacked our activists. Some of our women activists also faced brutality. It is clearly shown in the CCTV footage and various media that how police brutally attacked our supporters who are currently undergoing treatment at Capital hospital,” BJP MLA Mohan Majhi alleged.

“We were not allowed to meet the injured party men at the hospital, he alleged. It is a government-sponsored attack, he said.

“We demand the CM’s statement in the House and action against the policemen,” Majhi said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samir Mohanty said the police didn’t accept our complaint. “Our party members had continued dharna in front of the Capital police station till late night. Our complaint is yet to be registered. It clearly indicates the law and order situation in the State,” Mohanty said at a press meet.

The Congress too joined the chorus. Party MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said “We condemned the police attack on the BJP workers. Every party has the right to protest. BJD had too staged a demonstration at Raj Bhawan. Police should control them instead of lathi-charge.”

“I think BJD might orchestrate the attack,” Saluja told the media.

BJD MLA Bhagirtahi Sethi said “They (BJP) had come prepared to create violence and attack police. Their allegation of police attack has no base. Without any authenticity of their allegation, they stalled the Question Hour in the Assembly. The CCTV footages clearly show that BJP workers have attacked the police.”

Meanwhile, Speaker convened an all-party meet to seek cooperation from every member for the smooth transaction of House business.

Hundreds of activists under the banner of BJP Yuva Morcha staged the agitation on Tuesday demanding a CBI probe into the murder case of health minister Naba Kishore Das and the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

The Mahatma Gandhi Marg in front of the Assembly building turned into a battlefield when the police stopped the BJP activists who broke barricades erected by the force. Many were seen scaling the barricades.

The police claimed that the agitators hurled water bottles, eggs and stones at the cops who then used batons to disperse the crowd. Several security personnel and political workers were injured in the clash.