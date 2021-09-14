Opposition Slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath For His Abba Jaan Remark

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again grabbed news headlines and oppositions’ targets after his ‘abba Jaan’ remark.

In an apparent attack against the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party (SP), at a program in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 as they do now.

Meanwhile, a youth in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has filed a petition in the district court against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his

“Because then, people who are called ‘abba jaan’ used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail,” the chief minister said.

“I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting an election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus,” he said.

The remarks drew a sharp rebuke from the opposition party leaders, who termed it ‘communal’ and demanded action against the chief minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had posted this morning: “Jo nafrat kare, woh yogi kaisa! (What kind of a Yogi propagates hate)”

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday asked Adityanath whether he want “an inclusive UP Or Divide and rule”.

“Our Government wants: An inclusive Afghanistan. With his “abba jaan” remark. What does Yogiji want: An inclusive UP Or Divide and rule?” tweeted Sibal.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, “The language used by the UP chief minister tarnishes democracy, and it is aimed at dividing the society.”

Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Sinha said: “The use of unparliamentary language in the capacity of a chief minister does not suit him, and it shows that he is less educated. This is because those who are well-educated use proper and dignified language. A person who is occupying a Constitutional post should refrain from using such language. Use of such language is also sad for democracy.”