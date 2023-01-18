Opposition reacts after reports claim BJP MP Tejasvi Surya opened IndiGo flight exit door

New Delhi: The Opposition, including the Congress, targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya amid media reports that the passenger who accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane was the BJP Yuva Morcha chief.

In an action that could have severely compromised the safety of passengers, Bangalore South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha chief, Tejasvi Surya, is said to have opened the emergency exit of of IndiGo aircraft without any authorisation at the Chennai Airport on December 10 last year.

Earlier, the airline in question-IndiGo- had refused to issue any statement on the incident. Later, the airline confirmed the incident saying, “A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on December 10 accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger apologised for the action.”

The incident, in which emergency exit door was opened by a passenger, was also confirmed by Chennai airport authorities as well as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, according to a report in The News Minute.

Quoting an eyewitness, the report said that it was Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who had opened the emergency exit. He was made to apologise, the eyewitness claimed.

The incident reportedly took place when the cabin crew was briefing the passengers on the safety protocols. The BJP MP who was also listening to the mandatory emergency procedures “pulled the lever causing the opening of the emergency exit”, said the TNM report. Following the incident, all the passengers were made to deboard the plane and were asked to sit in a bus.

The Congress has questioned why the government hid the incident for so long. Neither Surya nor his office has reacted to the allegations so far.

“The BJP VIP Brats ! How dare the airline complain? Is it the norm for the BJP power elite? Did it compromise passenger safety? Ohhh! U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIP’s !” Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleges that it “seems someone is too eager to achieve big in political life”. “It doesn’t happen this way. Success in politics is a factor of humility and perseverance, not volatility and arrogance,” Singhvi tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked, “Has ⁦@IndiGo6E reported this incident to ⁦ @DGCAIndia? Shouldn’t one⁩ take suo moto cognisance of this incident?What if this happened once the aircraft had taken off rather than when it was taxiing on the runway,should an apology suffice?”

She added, “As per @thenewsminute the DGCA was unaware of this violation that took place at the Chennai Airport onboard a Chennai-Trichy IndiGo flight on Dec 10, 2022. When will @DGCAIndia serve a notice to @IndiGo6E for this violation?”