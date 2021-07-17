Opposition Parties To Demand Govt Status Report On Border Dispute With China

New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon season of parliament started from July 19, the opposition parties have loggerhead to raise the issues regarding the India-China border dispute.

According to sources, opposition parties are going to demand the government’s status report on the issue.

Also, Congress — during the parliament strategy meeting headed by party chief Sonia Gandhi — had decided to raise the border issue with China in the coming monsoon session of parliament.

Such speculation is rife after two former defence ministers — A.K. Antony and Sharad Pawar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Singh met and discussed the issues regarding the ongoing de-escalation talks with China.

Earlier this month, the Chinese displayed banners near the Line of Control in Demchok during celebrations of the birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on July 6.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army men and civilians came on the other side of the Sindu river in the Demchok region of Ladakh.

Amid the standoff with China, for the first time, India changed its posture, unlike its previous defensive approach that placed a premium on fending on Chinese aggression on India is now catering military options to strike back and has reoriented its military accordingly.