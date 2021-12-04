Opposition MLAs Continue To Protest, House Adjourned Till 4 PM

Bhubaneswar: Proceedings in the Assembly were disrupted for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Opposition BJP and Congress members continued with their protest demanding the removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the Mamita Meher murder case.

Despite repeated pleas by the Speaker, the Opposition members continue to create ruckus seeking fulfilment of their demand.

In meantime, Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati was seen in a priest avatar and conducting symbolic rituals in the House. The minister sprinkled ‘gangajal’ and cow dung water on the premises, while other members recited Bible, Namaz and protested with placards.

Unable to transact any business, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House till 4 PM.