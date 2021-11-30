Opposition may consider boycotting entire winter session

New Delhi: The Congress and 13 other parties may consider boycotting the winter session of Parliament after the bill to repeal three farm laws was passed in both Houses without debate, and 12 opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday.

Boycotting the rest of the winter session, which began on Monday and will continue till December 23, will be among the options discussed — along with continuing protests and disrupting proceedings — at a meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday morning, people aware of developments said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not attend the Congress-led meeting.