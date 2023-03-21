Opposition Insulting Odisha People By Terming State Law-Less: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Coming down on the Opposition parties for terming Odisha as a law-less State, chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave a befitting reply in the State Assembly, saying that they (Opposition) are insulting the people of Odisha by accusing the State in such a way.

“By accusing the state as Lawless you are insulting the people of the state. You are doing injustice to the peace loving people of Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Countering the allegations of Opposition parties that the law-and-order situation in the state is precarious, the CM said Odisha gets highest investments in the country. No investment comes when the Law-and-order situation is poor in a state.

Odisha has a record industrial production year after year or record agriculture production year after year. This also a reflection of good law and situation, he said.

He further added that transport and major logistical movements is also an indicator of law-and-order situation. Our Railways makes one of the highest profits in the country and there is absolutely no problem in the transport situation in the state.

Further, Whether it is Hockey World Cup, Ratha Yatra, elections or examinations, we have not had any dislocation in any of these events because of law- and-order situation.

Odisha has been the best in handling issues like communal harmony, left-wing, extremism or labour related issues, he maintained.

He further pointed out that all the industrialists in Make in Odisha Conclave had remarks that Odisha is a peaceful State.

“No investor comes for investing his hard earned money if the law and order situation is not good. Odisha attracts huge investments because it is a peaceful state. When we host international events like World Cup Hockey our state is specifically appreciated for the law and order situation and peaceful nature of people,” Patnaik added.

In the tragic case of the murder of Late Naba Kishore Das, the government’s foremost objectives are to unveil the truth behind the murder and to ensure conviction of those involved