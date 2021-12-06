Opposition Disrupts Business In Odisha Assembly, House Adjourned Till 4 PM

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly was once again adjourned for the 5th day today following ruckus over the dismissal of Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra and recognition of ‘Paika Bidroha’ as First War of Independence.

As soon as the House met today at 10.30 AM, the opposition Congress and the BJP members rushed to the well holding banners and raised slogans demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged complicity with the main accused of Kalahandi school teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

On the other hand, the BJD raised the issue of Jayi Rajaguru, under whose leadership the Paika Bidroha (Paika Rebellion) was launched in 1804.

Unable to transact any business, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had to adjourn the House till 4 pm.

Later, the ruling Biju Janata Dal wearing facemask of Jayi Rajaguru staged dharna near Gandhi statue on the premises of Odisha Assembly.