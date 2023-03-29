Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Naba Das Murder, Stalls Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday created heavy pandemonium in Odisha Assembly, raising the Naba Das murder issue once again, forcing Speaker to adjourn the House repeatedly.

The Opposition demanded a probe by the CBI as the government was trying to hush up the high profile murder case.

During Zero hour, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said that two months have passed since the murder of Naba Das. The motive behind the murder and who were behind it is still unclear.

“Since it was world-level murder, the government has sought the cooperation of the FBI agency to investigate it. We fear that the government will cover up the matter like the Mahanga double murder. The issue will not be raised again when the assembly is over,” Mishra said.

The BJP leader further said that the investigation is not progressing even after repeated discussions in the Assembly. Hence, the government should give it to the CBI, he demanded.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra came out in support of the opposition leader.

He said that even after the expert team of SCB Medical College gave a clean chit to the Gopal’s mental health condition, the government is trying to make Gopal mad. Gopal would escape the case if he is proved mad. For that, the government has written to FBI agency, he added.

While the Congress MLA was speaking, BJP members stormed into the well of the House and created a ruckus demanding a CBI probe.

Arun Sahu of BJD said that the members of the opposition parties are habitual storytellers. The important time of the House is being wasted.

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a sit-in at the assembly entrance, displaying placards demanding a CBI probe into the killing of the former minister.