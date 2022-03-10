Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol Elected South Korea’s Next President

Seoul: Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected South Korea’s next President on Thursday after an “unbelievably” close race that underlined deep divisions along regional, generational and gender lines and could weaken his mandate even before taking office.

With 99 per cent of the vote counted, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) had 48.59 per cent of the vote against Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP)’s 47.79 per cent, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the National Election Commission.

The less than 1 percentage point gap makes this year’s election the closest-ever.

Yoon said on Thursday that he would honour the constitution and the parliament and work with opposition parties when he takes office as the country’s next leader, calling the election result a “victory of the great people”.

“Our competition is over for now,” he said in an acceptance speech, thanking and consoling Lee and other rivals.

“We have to join hands and unite into one for the people and the country.”