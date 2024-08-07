New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, has sparked debate among opposition parties who are demanding that it be sent to Parliament’s standing committee for thorough scrutiny.

The bill proposes significant changes to the current Waqf Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in Waqf boards.

During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, opposition members, including Congress MP Gourav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhya, voiced their concerns about the bill. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government would assess the mood of the Lok Sabha before deciding whether to refer the bill for parliamentary scrutiny.

The proposed legislation aims to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. Key changes include omitting Section 40 of the current law, which relates to the powers of the board to determine if a property is Waqf property. The bill also seeks to establish a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis and ensure representation of various Muslim communities, including Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis, and other backward classes.

Additionally, the bill proposes a clearer definition of ‘Waqf’ and aims to streamline the registration process for Waqfs through a central portal and database. It also outlines a detailed procedure for mutation as per revenue laws before recording any property as Waqf property.

The government has indicated that it will not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction. However, there is a possibility that the bill may be referred to a parliamentary panel, especially as some parties typically supportive of the government’s agenda have expressed reservations about the proposed legislation.

As the department-related standing committees of Lok Sabha are yet to be constituted, the House may form a separate panel to scrutinize the Bill if the government decides to pursue that course of action.