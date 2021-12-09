Oppo’s 1st Foldable Smartphone Launch On December 15: Details Here

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant Oppo has announced its first foldable smartphone to launch on December 15 in the company’s INNO Day 2021 event.

In an open letter, Chief Product Officer of Oppo / Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau said “This [Oppo Find N] is our first foldable flagship smartphone a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO’s answer to the future of smartphones, and one that I’ve been truly excited about since taking on the role as chief product officer at OPPO,”

According to leaks and rumours, the smartphone will feature an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Huawei Mate X2. It could feature an 8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it could run the Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood. The foldable phone is also expected to launch with ColorOS 12 and feature a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. We can also expect a 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging support on the Oppo Find N.