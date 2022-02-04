Oppo Watch Free Launched In India: Price, Specs
New Delhi: Oppo has launched its latest Oppo Watch Free in India as its latest smart wearable device. The Watch Free was launched in China back in November and today, the same made its debut in India alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series. The Oppo Watch Free is the company’s second smartwatch in India after the Oppo Watch from 2020.
Oppo Watch Free Price in India and Availability
The Oppo Watch Free smartwatch is priced at Rs 5,999 and it will be available in sole colour options 一 Classic Black. In terms of availability, the smart wearable will be available soon via Flipkart. The sale date will be later.
OPPO Watch Free specifications
- 1.75-inch (280 x 456 pixels) 2.5D curved AMOLED screen, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 326 PPI Pixel density
- Six-axis motion sensor, optical heart rate sensor, Optical blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor
- 100+ sports modes with automatic tracking in 6 sports mode that includes running, walking, outdoor cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, and rowing machine
- Bluetooth 5.0, compatible with Android 6.0 and above, iOS 10.0 and above
- Water-resistant (5ATM)
- 19mm Strap; Weight: 20.9g (without wrist strap), 32.6 (with strap)
- 230mAh (typical) battery up to 14 days of usage, 5 min charge for 1 day of use