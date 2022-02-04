Oppo Watch Free Launched In India: Price, Specs 

New Delhi: Oppo has launched its latest Oppo Watch Free in India as its latest smart wearable device. The Watch Free was launched in China back in November and today, the same made its debut in India alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series. The Oppo Watch Free is the company’s second smartwatch in India after the Oppo Watch from 2020.

Oppo Watch Free Price in India and Availability

The Oppo Watch Free smartwatch is priced at Rs 5,999 and it will be available in sole colour options 一 Classic Black. In terms of availability, the smart wearable will be available soon via Flipkart. The sale date will be later.

OPPO Watch Free specifications