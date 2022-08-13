Oppo Watch 3 Series Announced With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Soc

New Delhi: Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS and Oppo Band 2, Oppo has also announced the Oppo Watch 3 series in China. The series includes the Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro smartwatches which are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC along with 1GB of RAM.

Pricing and availability

Oppo Watch 3 is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the Platinum Black Viton Strap variant. The Feather Gold Leather Strap variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

The Oppo Watch 3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the Platinum Black Viton Strap variant. The Desert Brown Leather Strap variant is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700).

Both smartwatches are currently available for pre-order on Oppo’s online store in China. The shipping will start from August 19. Oppo Watch 3 features Platinum Black and Feather Gold colour options. The Oppo Watch 3 Pro features Platinum Black and Desert Brown colour options.

Oppo Watch 3 Pro specifications

Oppo Watch 3 Pro features a 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible display with 378×496 pixels resolution and 326ppi. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartwatch packs a 550mAh battery that is claimed to offer 5 days of battery life in full smart mode. With light smart mode, the smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of 15 days. When the Watch 3 is in full smart mode with LTE connected, the battery life is 4 days. It takes 65 minutes to fully charged and 10 minutes of charge time provides 24 hour usage.

The smartwatch is water resistant up to 5 ATM. There is support for Bluetooth 5.0, eSIM and NFC. It measures 50.4 x 38.5 x 12.75mm, excluding the thickness of the heart rate monitor. It weighs about 37.5g without the strap.

Oppo Watch 3 specifications

Oppo Watch 3 sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 372×430 pixels resolution and 326ppi. The smartwatch is waterproof up to 5 ATM, and supports GPS and GLONASS. It packs Snapdragon W5 and Apollo 4 Plus processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

The smartwatch packs a 400mAh battery. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 4 days in full smart mode and 3 days when connected to LTE network. In light smart mode, it is said to offer 10 days of battery life. Under heavy usage with full smart mode, the Watch 3 is can offer 1.5 days of battery life. The watch can be charged in about 60 minutes and 10 minutes of charge time provides 24 hour usage.