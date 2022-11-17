Oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Officially Set For November 24: More Details Here

New Delhi: Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno 9 series on November 24 in Oppo’s domestic market. To those unaware, the Oppo Reno 9 series will consist of three devices – the Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. Let us take a look at the Oppo Reno 9 series specs.

Oppo Reno 9: Key Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Curved AMOLED display panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a centered punch-hole notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The Snapdragon 778G is built on TSMC’s 6nm process and brings with it an integrated 5G modem and Adreno 642L GPU.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 9 will feature a dual-rear camera setup which might include a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. It will be backed by a 4500mAh battery unit and 67W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro: Key Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Oppo had used the same processor on the last gen Oppo Reno 8 Pro as well. The smartphone will offer a Curved display panel with a centered punch-hole notch. It is said to be a 120Hz OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 6.7-inch diagonally in size.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will feature a dual-rear camera setup with Oppo’s in-house Mari Silicon technology. It might come equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone will reportedly make use of a 4500mAh battery unit and 67W SuperVOOC charging.