Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Oppo Reno 8 has been launched in Indonesia. The display of Oppo Reno 8 has a 90Hz refresh rate and the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Oppo Reno 8 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo Reno 8 price, availability

The newly launched Oppo Reno 8 price is set at IDR 49,99,000 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is currently listed on multiple e-commerce websites including JD.com, Shopee, and Lazada for pre-reservations and it will go on sale starting August 25. It is offered in two colour options — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 409ppi pixel density and 97 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, the 4G phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As mentioned, available memory can be “expanded” up to 13GB using unutilised inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 79-degree field of view. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the Reno 8 series phone features a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor at the front with f/2.4 lens. Both rear and front cameras support different professional photography and videography modes such as night photography, slow motion, time-lapse photography, panorama, portrait, and extra HD among others. It offers 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 8 include 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, OTG and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and pedometer. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

Like the Oppo Reno 8 5G, the company has equipped the Oppo Reno 8 with a 4,500mAh battery. The battery supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and is said to deliver up to 2.68 hours of talk time on a five-minute charging time. Besides, the Oppo Reno 8 measures 73x159x7.6mm and weighs 182 grams.