Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Date Set For May 23: Here’s What To Expect

New Delhi: The Oppo Reno 8 series is all set to launch next week. Oppo recently took to the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to confirm the launch of the Reno 8 series. The Oppo Reno 8 series is launching in China on May 23 at 07:00 pm local time (around 04:30 pm IST).

Let’s check all the specifications leaked about the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE:

Oppo Reno 8 Se Leaked Specifications

As per the leaks, the Reno 8 SE has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip. There are triple cameras on the back including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. In addition, there’s a 32MP selfie camera upfront. The Reno 8 SE is expected to be the most affordable phone in the Reno 8 series measuring 7.67mm in thickness and weighing 179 grams. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Leaked Specifications

The Reno 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with upto 120Hz refresh rate support and will likely be powered by the Dimensity 8100 chip. The triple camera stack includes a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. This is backed by the MariSilicon X NPU along with a 32MP selfie camera. It is expected to have a slim profile measuring 7.34mm and weighs 183 grams. The Reno 8 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.