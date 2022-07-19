Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro With 80W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: OPPO unveiled its newest flagship range in India. Along with the release of the OPPO Pad Android tablet and the OPPO Enco X2 true wireless earbuds, the company has introduced the OPPO Reno8 Pro and Oppo Reno8 in the country. The successors to the Reno 7 series bring 50MP triple cameras, high refresh rate AMOLED display, 32MP selfie cameras, 80W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 out of the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro including their India pricing, specifications and availability details.

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro price in India, availability

In India, Reno 8 Pro is now available for purchase for Rs 45,999. This is for a model that has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The cost of the Reno 8 in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 will both be accessible starting on July 19.

Specifications of OPPO Reno 8 Pro

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC of the OPPO Reno8 Pro comes with a MariSilicon X chip to provide a better camera experience. One of the numerous features that OPPO highlighted during the event was the phone’s ability to capture a 4K Ultra Night video. The system has 256GB of UFS3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen measuring 120Hz refreshes on the Reno8 Pro.

The phone has a triple rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the back, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera is available for taking selfies.

Specifications of OPPO Reno 8

A Dimensity 1300 CPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5, and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage power the standard Reno 8. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. A 50MP (IMX766) primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor are the cameras. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera on the front.