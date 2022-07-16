Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Indian Prices Leaked Ahead Of July 18 Launch: Report 

New Delhi: OPPO Reno 8 series India launch event will be hosted next week. The company has confirmed the launch of the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro 5G in India on July 18. The Reno 8 Pro 5G will be the pricer of the two OPPO phones launching next week.

Price

The Oppo Reno 8 will start at Rs. 29,999 in India, predicts tipster Sudhanshu. Users will receive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the cost. The prices for the Oppo Reno 8 5G 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are respectively Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,990.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Specifications

Talking about the specification, Both devices will include a 4500 mAh battery with the capability for 80W fast charging, the company has revealed.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC powers the Reno 8 5G, while the Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC powers the Reno 8 Pro 5G. This suggests even more than the OPPO Reno8 Pro Plus, which was introduced in China, will be introduced as the Reno 8 Pro 5G in India.

If so, a triple camera arrangement will be included on the rear of the Reno 8 Pro 5G. A 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera will be included.

The 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera and 2-megapixel macro camera on the Reno 8 5G will be the same, but there won’t be an ultrawide sensor. A 2-megapixel depth sensor will be present in the Reno 8 5G instead.

Both phones will have a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. AMOLED displays come in 6.43 inches and 90 hertz (Hz) for the Reno 8 5G and 6.7 inches and 120 hertz (Hz) for the Reno 8 Pro 5G, respectively.