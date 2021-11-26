Oppo Reno 7 Smartphone Series Launched With Triple Rear Cameras: Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant oppo has launched the Reno 7 smartphone series in China. It includes the Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE, and Reno 7 Pro. All three handsets feature an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. The new models come with Qualcomm and Mediatek chipsets and support 5G. Here’s everything you should know about the latest smartphone before buying.

Price and Availability

Starting off with the standard model, it comes with a price tag of CNY 2,699 for the 8GB/128GB variant. This converts to roughly Rs. 31,500 in the Indian currency. Further, the vanilla model also comes in an 8GB/256GB option as well which is priced at CNY 2,999. Now, this converts to around Rs. 35,000 in India. There is a 12GB RAM variant as well which is priced at CNY 3,299 which is approximately Rs. 38,500.

On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 7 Pro price starts from CNY 3,699 for the 8GB/256GB model which is around Rs. 43,100. Further, the 12GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 3,999 which is roughly Rs. 46,650 in the Indian currency.

Lastly, the SE price has been set at CNY 2,199 for the 8GB/128GB variant. This converts to approximately Rs. 25,650. The 8GB/256GB variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,399 which is around Rs. 28,000. All three of the devices come in the Snow Gold, Starry Blue and Starry Night colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro, And Reno SE Specifications

Let’s start with Oppo Reno 7, the device comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor along with 12GB of RAM.

It has a triple rear camera setup at the back, which comes with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. However, for selfies, the device supports a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor.

It also has 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. On the connectivity front, the device has 4G VoLTE, 5G, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. The device is packed with a 4,500 mAh battery along with a 60W flash charge.