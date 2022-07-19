Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 TWS Noise Cancelling Earbuds Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds had been launched in India on Monday. Oppo has officially debuted its first tablet in India that features a large 10.3-inch display while the Enco X2 features 11mm drivers along with 6mm planar diaphragm drivers. Additionally, Oppo has also unveiled the Reno 8 series in India which consists of the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Pad Air and the Oppo Enco X2 earbuds.

OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Enco X2 price, availability

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the OPPO Pad Air costs Rs 16,999. A 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the tablet is also available for Rs 19,999. The tablet is available in a single Grey colour variant.

The OPPO Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999. They come in Black and White colour options. The OPPO Enco X2 will go on sale in the country starting on July 25, while the tablet will be available for purchase from July 23. Both will be up for grabs on Flipkart in India.

OPPO Pad Air Specifications

Talking about the new OPPO Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad on top. The display has a 225 PPI pixel density and a maximum brightness of 360 nits. The display reportedly comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light. As previously reported, an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, an Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM power the new tablet.

In terms of optics, the OPPO Pad Air has a single 8MP rear camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. It sports a 5MP front-facing camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the tablet comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB). On-the-go (OTG) data transfer is also supported.

The OPPO Pad Air features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The onboard sensors include a magnetometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor. The tablet also features a facial recognition function. It is packed with a 7,100mAh battery unit and comes with 18W fast charging support. According to claims, the battery can offer up to 15 hours of video calling on a single charge. For a surround sound experience, there are quad speakers that are tuned by Dolby Atmos.

OPPO Enco X2 Features

In terms of specification, OPPO Enco X2 earbuds incorporate active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which can suppress external noise by up to 45dB. It is tuned by Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio. They feature 11mm, dynamic drivers, with a lightweight diaphragm. According to claims, the earphones have a frequency response range of 20-40,000Hz.

Three microphones are included in the in-ear TWS earbuds. The OPPO Enco X2 TWS earbuds come with Wireless Hi-Res Audio certification. The Dolby binaural recording feature on the earphones is meant to help vloggers and video creators in capturing crystal-clear audio.

The earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with LHDC 4.0, AAC, and SBC audio codec support and a 10-metre maximum operating range. Additionally, the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds feature an IPX5 splash-resistant build. Each earbud has a 57mAh inbuilt battery, while the charging case packs a 566mAh battery. The included USB Type-C cable can be used to charge the case. The charging case and the earbuds weigh a total of 56.4 grams. Each earbud weighs in at 4.7 grams.