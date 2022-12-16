OPPO Find N2, Find N2 Flip Foldable Phones Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip have debuted in China. The new launches from Oppo include the second generation of its foldable, the Find N2 alongside a Galaxy Z Flip4 competitor called Find N2 Flip. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the latest launched smartphone.

OPPO Find N2, Find N2 Flip price and availability

The OPPO Find N2 comes in configurations, such as 12GB RAM + 256GB for RMB 7,999 (~Rs 94,850) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage for RMB 8,999 (~Rs 1,06,700). It comes in three colours: black, white, and green.

The Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, has arrived in options like 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. These variants are priced at RMB 5,999 (~Rs 71,150), RMB, 6,399 (~Rs 75,900), and RMB 6,999 (~Rs 83,000), respectively.OPPO’s clamshell phone can be purchased in shades like black, gold, and purple.

FIND N2 FLIP

The flip version of the Find N2 has the biggest outer screen we have seen on a flip foldable device to date. The 3.6-inch OLED screen offers 60Hz refresh rate. The inner display 6.8-inch is a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO panel with HDR10+ support. This device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Find N2 Flip features a 50-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. Oppo is offering a 4,300mAh battery with 44W charging support and the Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams but has no IP rating. Oppo has plans to bring the Find N2 Flip to global markets and it has got a starting price of CNY 6,000 (Rs 71,000 approx).

OPPO Find N2 specifications and features

The OPPO Find N2 features a 7.1-inch foldable E6 AMOLED screen that produces a resolution of 1,920 x 1,792 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 5.54-inch OLED cover display that supports a resolution of 2,120 x 1,080 pixels.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is present under the hood of the OPPO Find N2. It is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 4,500mAh battery of the Find N2 supports 67W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the front, the Find N2 has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The same snapper is available on the inside of the device. The rear camera setup of the Find N2 comprises an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and 3x optical zoom.