Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India: Prices, Specification

New Delhi: The OPPO on Tuesday has launched the OPPO F19 in India. It will join the OPPO F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro that were launched in the country last month. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. OPPO F19 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

OPPO F19 Price and availability

OPPO F19 price in India is Rs 18,990 for the 6GB+128GB storage model and will be available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colour options. You can pre-order the phone now and the first sale is on April 9th. Launch offers include flat 7.5 percent cashback, one EMI cashback, and triple zero schemes with select banks.

Oppo F19 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F19 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2, 400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Oppo F19 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a selfie ring on the back panel.

OPPO has provided 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options on OPPO F19 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. OPPO F19 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone measures 160.3×73.8×7.95mm and weighs 175 grams.