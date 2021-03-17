OPPO F19 Pro+5G & F19 Pro goes on sale; know the specifications, prices

New Delhi: After a successful launch of the F19 Pro Series on the 8th of March, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced the sale of the F19 Pro+5G and F19 Pro, starting 17th March 2021.

In line with the F series legacy, the F19 Pro+5G and the F19 Pro are designed to impeccably complement your personal style and your need for speed, through flaunt-worthy technology and trend-setting sleek minimalist design.

The F19 Pro+ 5G boasts of AI Highlight Portrait Video, Smart 5G, 50W Flash Charge and OPPO’s proprietary System Performance Optimizer, that collectively changes what consumers expect from a mid-segment smartphone.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will be available for Rs 25,990 and OPPO F19 Pro for Rs 21,490 ( 8+128 GB), and F19 pro 23, 490 (8+ 256 GB), with sale commencing on March 17th. The OPPO F19 Pro Plus 5G will come in two minimalistic colors – Space Silver and Fluid Black with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will be available across mainline retailers and Amazon whereas, OPPO F19 Pro will be available via mainline retailers, Amazon, Flipkart and other leading e-commerce platforms, bundled with attractive offers.

The ultra-thin phone sports dimensions of 7.8mm x 73.4mm x 160.1mm, and is also Ultra-Lightweight at about 173g. The One-Piece Quad Camera at the back is covered by a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5 which keeps it elegant and smooth to touch. Streaming videos, playing games in FHD can’t get clearer than on the 2400 x 1080 FHD+ Super AMOLED Display and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. To complement your fast-paced lifestyle, the phone is powered by a 4,310 mAh battery which uses 50W Flash Charge technology to give you 5 hours of talk time, 3.5 hours of video playback and 1.5 hours of Instagram use, with just a 5-minute charge. OPPO F19 Pro+5G runs on ColorOS 11.1, the highly-customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly-designed Android-based mobile OS that delivers a smooth and efficient experience, and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor promises stellar power to the device.