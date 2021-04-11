OPPO F19 Launched At Rs 18,990; Features Inside

New Delhi: OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced the launch of another sleek marvel under its renowned F series – the new OPPO F19, in India. The OPPO F19 is another trend-setting minimalist sleek device under the F19 series that comes with a 33W Flash Charge to charge the massive 5000 mAh yet maintaining a light weight and a sleek design.

The launch event, which was the ‘fastest launch event ever’** was hosted by stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. The event resonated well with the F19’s Flash Charge as it concluded in just 5 mins, and in the same time the F19 provides with a 5.5 hour of talk time!

With the recent launch of OPPO F19 Pro Series, the company achieved a momentous landmark of selling a staggering 10 million units of F series products, all thatin a short span of six years only. The F series has always been loved by the trendsetting youth of India and is renowned for allowing users to Flaunt their life. F series particularly, has time and again demonstrated several state-of-the-art industry first innovations. For instance, the Dual selfie camera in the OPPO F3, the 25 MP front camera in the OPPO F7 and the sleekest OPPO F17 Pro.

Along the same lines, targeted at the always-on-the-go young consumers, the OPPO F19 comes packed with features, such as the 33W Flash Charge, large 5000mAh battery, AMOLED FHD+ display, in-screen fingerprint and the latest ColorOS 11.1based on Android 11; all of this packed in a sleek and stylish body.In fact, the OPPO F19 is the sleekest phone with 5000mAh battery in its price segment*.

Speaking on the launch, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO, commented, “. In line with OPPO’s commitment to bring in the trendiest technology to more customers, the F Series truly offers something for all types of smartphone users, be it in terms of technology, perfectly suited for your life day-to-day, or the stylish sleek design. The F19, likewise, stands for all the values that F Series promises and we’ve pulled out all the stops to give you more value with an improved designand better screenwhen compared with the previous generation of this phone.”

“The legacy of F Series can be established from the fact that the brand has till date, sold 10 Million F series smartphones in India. Thanks to our retail partners Reliance Digital andTATACromawho have been instrumental in achieving this landmark. They have been a strong retail associate for all our F Series products starting from F1 Plus in 2016 to F19 Pro series in 2021. We recognize their support in achieving this momentous landmark and are most thankful to our consumers without whom this feat would have been impossible”, he added.

Super sleek and fast: Charge for 5 mins and get 5.5 hours of talktime

Boasting a large 5000mAh battery, the OPPO F19 offers all-day power and ample battery life throughout your day. Additionally, you’ll spend less time charging and more time enjoying your life day-to-day with the 33W Flash Charge that can provide a 5.5 hour of talk time or up to 2 hours of YouTube with just a 5 min charge. It fully charges the OPPO F19 in only 72 minutes and gives up to 54% in only 30 minutes of charge. So if you’ve forgotten to plug your phone before you went to bed and only have few minutes before you head out, F19’s 33W Flash Charge ensures that you’ll have enough battery life that will last till to you reach your destination.

The OPPO F19 also comes with the AI Night Charge which intelligently charges your phone in intervals so that your phone isn’t continuously charging while you are asleep at night. With AI Night Charge, the charging periods are customized based on your sleeping and charging habits that decrease the risks associated with charging a battery for a long period of time when frequent power outages are a reality that would cause unstable voltages. This also decreases the risk of the battery overheating and being damaged from prolonged charging, which also would then reduce the battery’s life span.

Sleek Design: Flaunt Sleek and Fast

The OPPO F19 sports a well-crafted sleek body and is certainly the sleekest* smartphone with a 5000 mAh battery under 20k segment. You’ll be surprised, that despite packing in a large battery, OPPO F19 manages to fit it all into a slim, well-crafted and beautifully designed body. With OPPO F19, OPPO has managed to meticulously narrow and thin the device so that users can enjoy not only its performance but also a 3D curved grip that offers a comfortable in-hand feel. In fact, OPPO F19 is only 7.95mm thick and weighs about 175g only.It uses a die-casting aluminum alloy technology so that the thickest part of the motherboard cover is only 0.21mm. The battery is reinforced on both sides, narrowing the profile of the phone, while shoring up its strength.

AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display for immersive viewing

OPPO F19’s AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display boasts a 2400 x 1080 ultra-high resolution screen for you to get fully immersed in your games or videos. F19’s 6.4” large screen has a 90.8% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, which is comparable to the high-end F19 Pro’s display in terms of the real estate. To maximize the space dedicated to the screen, the front-facing camera uses a tiny 3.688 mm punch-hole camera with super-thin 1.60 mm bezels. Embedded in the bezels around the camera is a Hole-punch light ring, which lights up when you receive a call or use the front camera. This means for a phone that’s nearly all screen you’ll enjoy clear and delicate images on a large mobile screen so you’ll be fully immersed in your favorite TV shows or mobile games. And in the vein of maximizing the real estate dedicated to its screen, OPPO’s uses In-Display Fingerprint 3.0, which is embedded under the display but not obstructing your screen.

And in line with the sleekness of the phone, OPPO F19 comes with a beautiful back cover design featuring a smooth 3D curved bodythat achieves not only a more refined look in line with today’s current design trends, but also feels good in your hands. The back cover colors come in Prism Black and Midnight Blue. Prism Black, draws people’s gazes to the depths of its futuristic black hue, while with Midnight Blue, you can sit back and chill with its icy blue gradient thanks to OPPO’s dip dye process. Topping it off, OPPO F19 uses a vacuum plating process for the Middle frame to enhance the phone’s premium, metallic aesthetic as light reflects sharper up and down the phone.

Super Smooth Performance

OPPO F19 is designed to keep up with the demands of its high achieving users, whether for work or play. OPPO F19 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip ensuring a Super Smooth Performance. And throughout the day, OPPO F19 will keep running without stuttering thanks to a fast 6GB of RAM. You can even store as much as 128GB of videos, photos, shows and more, so you won’t have to spend time deleting content to make space and can instead enjoy your content offline. However, if you’re spending time online, whether watching videos or playing mobile games, OPPO F19’s Dual Channel Network can switch between the Wi-Fi and mobile network to ensure a more stable and smoother online browsing or gaming experience. Dual Channel Network even runs both on a Wi-Fi and mobile network to increase app download speeds.

Capture Beautiful Shots with 48MP Rear AI triple camera

In a typical F Series fashion, OPPO F19 is a well-rounded smartphone that keeps up with other OPPO F19 Series phones, empowering you to take advantage of the latest in photography and videography technology to capture clear selfies and brilliant videos thanks to its Rear AI Triple Cameras. Featuring a 48MP main camerathat offers a wider dynamic range, showing more details in dark areas. Accenting the main camera is a 2MP depth camerafor realizing depth shots like bokeh portraits and a 2MP macro camerathat can capture overall improved macro shots. 15 Filters that you can add to your shots also make a return to add flair to everyday scenarios. For more sophisticated improvements to your shots, OPPO F19 comes with AI Scene Enhancement, which can automatically recommend and enhance with filters, one of dozens of different types of photography-perfect scenarios.

Flip the phone around and you’ll see OPPO F19’s AI Selfie Camera, powered by its 16MP sensor for more life-like and clearer photos, of yourself or with friends. While the rear camera has perks that enhance photos, the AI Selfie Camera isn’t an exception. AI Beautification will improve the look of the people in any photo. Accounting for ambient lighting, OPPO F19 intelligently can touch up the skin and even the makeup of an individual to ensure that they look their natural best.

Safe, Fun and Customizable User Experience

For your personal safety, OPPO F19 also features Low Battery SMS, which can alert your close contacts when your phone’s battery runs low, and All-Scenario SOS, which include a set of emergency contact features including a hotline to call emergency services, an SOS signal light, the ability to view pre-set emergency details and a beeper.

To save yourself from the anxiety of a nearly-depleted battery, Super Power Saving Mode kicks into action to conserve battery power which can provide 2.7 hours of talk time with just 5% battery.

The defense mechanism on OPPO F19 doesn’t end just there. The System Security features enable you to share your phone with friends or family, but not your secrets. With App Lock, you can lock selected applications you don’t want anyone else but yourself from opening, even while someone is using your phone.

Features like All-day eye care will ensure your eye’s comfort, while OPPO F19 frees up your RAM so you’ll enjoy your favorite entertainment without lag. If your go-to form of entertainment is gaming, OPPO F19 also introduces a way to keep you immersed with features that will keep you gaming without interruptions. Game Focus Mode blocks incoming calls and notifications from interrupting you, while those that can’t afford to miss important messages can use Bullet Notifications to scroll only critical notifications and messages from selected apps across your game screen.

Pricing and Availability

OPPO F19 is available starting 9th April in India and will come in twocolor variants, including Prism Black and Midnight Blue. OPPO F19 will launch with 6GB RAM / 128GB storage at a retail price of INR 18,990.

OPPO F19 will be available for purchase at across mainline retailers and leading e-commerce platforms.

Offline

To make it a more compelling deal, OPPO is offering a bundled discount under which the, Enco W11 will be available at an exclusive price of Rs 1299 (MRP 3,999) and OPPO Enco W31 at Rs 2499 (MRP 5,900)Furthermore, smartphone enthusiasts can enjoy a range of attractive discounts and offline cashback for OPPO F19 with the following banks and digital wallets

Flat 7.5% cashback on EMI Transactions from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Standard Chartered Bank

11 %instant cashback via Paytm

Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank

Users can also avail Zero Down Payment with Home Credit, HDB Financial Service, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank

OPPO ’s existing loyal users can also avail an additional one-time screen replacement offer (valid for 365 days), extended warranty for 180 days on newly purchased and activated F19 Series.

Online