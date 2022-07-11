OPPO A97 5G With Dimensity 810, 48MP Dual Cameras Launched: Check Specs

New Delhi: OPPO A97 has been launched in China. The device sports a waterdrop notch display on the front, which offers a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. The other key feature includes a Dimensity 8-series chip, 12 GB of RAM, and a big battery with rapid charging support. Here is all the information on the specifications, features, and price of the OPPO A97 5G.

Oppo A97 5G Price

the price of Oppo A97 5G has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The official website of Oppo in China doesn’t mention the details of the new Oppo A97 5G. It is currently listed on the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com for pre-reservations and it will go on sale starting July 15. It is offered in two colour options — Deep Sea Blue and Quiet Night Black.

OPPO A97 5G specifications and features

The OPPO A97 5G houses a 6.56-inch LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and video calls. The camera setup on the back has a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Dimensity 810 SoC is at the helm of the device. The phone offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. There is a microSD card slot on board for additional storage. The phone ships with Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with ColorOS 12.1 UI.

The A97 5G draws power from a 5,000mAh battery. It carries support for 33W fast charging. It offers other usual features, such as dual SIM support, 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and AI face unlock. The device measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs around 190 grams.