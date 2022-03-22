Oppo A96, Oppo A76 Launched In India With Snapdragon 680 SoC: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: OPPO A76 and OPPO A96 phones have been launched in India. The new smartphones offer either an FHD+ or an HD+ display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. So, let’s take a look at the information we have.

OPPO A76, OPPO A96 prices in India, availability

The OPPO A76 price in India is Rs 17,499 for the sole 6GB/128GB version and it comes in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black colours.

On the other hand, the OPPO A96 costs Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and it will be available in Sunset Blue and Starry Black colour options. Both the phones will be available from the OPPO India website and offline stores.

OPPO A96 specifications

Starting off with the OPPO A96, it has a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM paired with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 custom skin out of the box.

The phone measures 164.4×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 191 grams. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO A96 has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

OPPO A76 specifications

OPPO A76 flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 1612 X 720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. The phone boots Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 custom skin out of the box. A 5,000mAhh battery with 33W fast charging support fuels the phone.

The phone measures 164.4×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 189 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO A76 has dual cameras on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.