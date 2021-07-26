OPPO A93S 5G Launched: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Oppo has launched A93S smartphone with 5G connectivity in China. It comes with a 90Hz display, 48MP triple cameras, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the A93s 5G ahead:

OPPO A93s 5G Pricing And Availability

The OPPO A93s 5G price in China starts at 1999 Yuan (Rs 22,938). The device comes insole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The phone can be purchase in White peach soda, Summer Night Galaxy, and Early Summer Light Sea colour option. The handset will go on sale later this month on July 30 in China. No details about the global availability of the device are known as of now.

OPPO A93s 5G Specifications, Features

The OPPO A93s 5G features a punch-hole display that has a selfie camera cutout located at the top left of the screen. The device comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that has a Full-HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display panel has a 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 405PPI, and a 600 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the A93s 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 SoC. The device packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and it runs Android 11 out of the box.

The imaging aspect of the A93s 5G is handled by a triple-camera setup. The rear-facing camera module consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video-calling, the handset comes equipped with an 8MP camera unit. As for the connectivity purpose, the phone offers dual-SIM support, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support. The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which is embedded in a power button.