Oppo A57 Launched With MediaTek Helio Soc, Dual Cameras, 5000mah Battery: Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Oppo has expanded its A-series portfolio in the Thailand market. The company has added the latest A57 (2022) to the family with a plethora of features like a MediaTek processor, massive battery, LCD display, dual-rear cameras, 33W fast charging support, and a lot more among the others. The handset falls in the budget segment, let’s have a closer look at the price and features of the newly launched Oppo A57 (2022).

Oppo A57 (2022) price, availability

Oppo A57 (2022) price is set at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,500) in Thailand. The handset will be sold in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options. It will be available for purchase from Shopee, JD, Lazada, and Thisshop.com. Oppo is yet to reveal whether the handset will debut in other markets, including India.

OPPO A57 specifications, features

The OPPO A57 features a 6.56-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The LCD panel has an HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) resolution. It has security features including face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood of the OPPO A57 is the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone packs 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with Android 12 OS and ColorOS 12.1 preinstalled. It also includes a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The OPPO A57 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W rapid charging. It sports an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. At the rear, there’s a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an LED flash.

The phone features dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.