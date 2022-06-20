OPPO A57 4G 2022 India Launch Next Week; Price, Expected Specs Leaked  

New Delhi: OPPO launched the A57 4G smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset in Thailand. The company is expected to debut the device in India soon. OPPO A57 4G 2022 Specifications

According to the report, OPPO’s A57 2022 model will come featuring a 6.56-inch LCD dew-drop display with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device will come powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will also offer a virtual RAM expansion feature of up to 4GB also will also offer 64GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot. It will come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and will operate on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

For optics, the smartphone will carry a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will come with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Other than that, the smartphone will also come with a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

