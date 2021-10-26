Oppo A56 5G Launched With 5000mah Battery: Check Price

New Delhi: Oppo has added a new smartphone to its A-series named Oppo A56 with 5G support. The latest smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and it packs a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has been launched in three colour options. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Price

The new smartphone Oppo A56 5G priced priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone has been listed in three colour options — Cloud Smoke Blue, Soft Fog Black, and Wind Chime Purple. Oppo A56 5G is currently up for pre-orders in China.]

Specifications

Talking about the specification, Oppo A56 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) A-Si display with 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 269ppi pixel density, 480 nits of peak brightness, and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using an SDXC card.

In front of optics, Oppo A56 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera features include night scene mode, video, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse, and more. At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A56 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports Face Unlock. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) slots, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. The phone measures 163.8×75.6×8.4mm and weighs 189.5 grams.