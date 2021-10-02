Oppo A55 launched In India: Price, specifications

New Delhi: Oppo has launched its latest affordable smartphone named Oppo A55 5G on Friday. The smartphone comes with 5G network support. The Oppo A55 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and is available in two storage variants in India. Here is everything you should know about the Oppo A55.

OPPO A55 price in India

The OPPO A55 comes in two variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The base model is priced at Rs 15,490 while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs 17,490. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale from October 3rd, while the latter will be available from October 11th via Amazon and retail outlets.

The OPPO A55 is now available for pre-booking. Offers include a flat Rs 3,000 discount on using HDFC Bank Debit / Credit Cards and a 6-month free screen replacement offer will be available on Amazon. OPPO’s e-store will also offer a 10% instant discount with Kotak, Bank Of Baroda, and Axis Bank as well as no-cost EMIs for up to 3 months. Various other offers will also be available while purchasing the device offline.

Oppo A55: Specifications, features

The Oppo A55 measures 163.6×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 193 grams. The phone packs a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi of pixel density, and an 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Oppo A55 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W Fast Charge. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.