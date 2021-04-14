OPPO A35 Launched As a Rebranded A15s: Check Details

New Delhi: Oppo has unveiled its latest Oppo A35 smartphone that comes with highlighted features like a waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras, massive battery, and a lot more. It has been reported that the company has launched the rebranded variant of the Oppo a15s as the Oppo a35, which was launched in India back in December 2020. Let’s have a detailed look at the price and specifications of the smartphone.

OPPO A35 Price

At the time of launch, the company didn’t reveal the price of the smartphone but it does confirm that the handset will be available in Ice Jade White, Glass Black, and Mist Sea Blue colour options. We will keep you updated as soon as the company discloses the price of the handset.

Features And Specifications Of Oppo A35

The phone has a 6.52-inch HD + IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9 and the refresh rate is 60Hz. MediaTek Helio P35 chipset has been given as a processor in this phone with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

This phone with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash for photography. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

To give power to the phone, it has a 4230mAh battery, which supports 10 Watt charging. This phone, which comes with micro SD card support, has been given Color OS 7.2 based on Android 11. For connectivity, options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack have been given in this phone.