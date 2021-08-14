Oppo A16s With 20:9 Display Launched: Check Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Oppo has recently added a new affordable called Oppo A16s under the Oppo A-series. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and two distinct colour options. The Oppo A16s also carries triple rear cameras and has preloaded features such as AI Beautification, Dazzling Mode, and Bokeh filters to enhance photos. Here is everything you should know.

OPPO A16s price and colour variants

OPPO A16s has been made available by the brand in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue color variants. The phone comes with a price tag of 149 Euros (around Rs 13,000) for the solo variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

OPPO A16s specifications

OPPO A16s packs a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a dew-drop notch design and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, as mentioned earlier. In case you are interested in expanding the storage, there is a microSD card slot that will let you expand the storage up to 256GB. For security, the brand has included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the phone. On the software side, the phone boots up Android 11-based Color OS 11.1 out of the box.

Moving on to the optics, the OPPO A16s offers a triple rear camera setup at the back, comprising a 13MP primary shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth unit. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera at the front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which should be able to last around two days in normal usage. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support and NFC.