Oppo A16e Debuts In India With Mediatek Helio P22 Soc: Check Price And Specifications

New Delhi: Oppo A16e has been debuted in India as a brand new reasonably priced mannequin by the Chinese firm. Oppo A16e embody as much as 4GB RAM, 20:9 show, and an IPX4 splash-resistant construct. The smartphone can also be claimed to ship as much as all-day battery life on a single cost.

The Oppo India website has listed the Oppo A16e with specs. The telephone is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB configurations. However, particulars about its pricing and availability are but to be revealed.

Oppo A16e value in India (anticipated)

Oppo A16e value in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB + 64GB mannequin, based on a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma.

Oppo A16 was launched in India in September, with a price ticket of Rs. 13,990 for the lone 4GB + 64GB mannequin.

Oppo A16e Specifications

The Oppo A16e is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Oppo A16e runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

The Oppo A16e opts for a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera house in the waterdrop notch on the front. The phone packs a 4,230 mAh battery and charges over a Micro-USB port. The Oppo A16e sports a 6.52-inch HD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and more. The Oppo A16e comes in Midnight Black, Blue, and White colours.