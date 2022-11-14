OPPO A1 Pro Launch Date Set For November 16

New Delhi: The Oppo A58 5G is all set to release on 16 November 2022. Through it is official Weibo handle; Oppo has confirmed the launch at 6:00pm (3.30pm ET). Let’s take a look at the rumoured specification of the smartphone.

OPPO A1 Pro Specifications (Rumored)

The OPPO A1 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colours, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It seems to be the same display, which will be made available on the upcoming OPPO Reno 9 series.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is expected to ship with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For more storage, it will have a microSD card slot.

The A1 Pro will have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Its back panel seems to feature a 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is likely to support 67W fast charging.