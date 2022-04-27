Oppn-Ruled States Hit Back After PM Modi Flags High Fuel Price

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged opponent ruling states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, four states’ Cheif Ministers accused the PM of treating non-BJP states with a ‘step-mother attitude’ and attempting to deflect criticism targeted at the central government.

PM Modi said that states like Karnataka and Gujarat reduced Value Added Tax on fuel and passed on the benefits to people, despite the move hurting their treasuries. He added, “However, states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala and Jharkhand did not reduce tax on fuel, and should do it now.”

“It has become imperative to increase the coordination between the Centre and the states and uphold the values of cooperative federalism,” PM Modi said.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister and working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, took to Twitter to allege that fuel prices had shot up because of the central government.

He wrote, “Name-calling states for not reducing VAT even though we never increased it – is this the co-operative federalism you’re talking about Narendra Modi ji? Telangana hasn’t increased VAT on fuel since 2014 and rounded off only once.”

He added, “We don’t get 41 per cent of our rightful share because of the cess imposed by your government. In the form of cess, you are looting 11.4 per cent from the state and we are getting only 29.6 per cent for FY23. Please scrap cess so we can give petrol at Rs 70 and diesel at Rs 60 all over India. One Nation – One Price?”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that PM Modi’s appeal to Opposition states to reduce fuel tax has a ‘political agenda’. Further, she asked the Centre not to ‘burden’ state governments.

She said, “I ask you, Modi ji, not to talk about these things in a Covid meeting. He [Modi] is telling us to decrease the tax and he will loot the tax. The PM should not speak like this, he cannot burden states like this. He said states should reduce tax but he hiked the price! This is a one-sided remark which is totally misleading.”

A Saravanan, spokesperson of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, said that fuel prices are sky-high due to the Union government’s cess.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that the state government cannot be held responsible for the spike in fuel prices.

He said, “Today, in the price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai, Rs 24.38 is for the Centre and Rs 22.37 is for the state. In petrol price, 31.58 paise is central tax and 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not a fact that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state.”