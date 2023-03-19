Opium Poppy Plantation Destroyed In Sambalpur, 3 Detained

Sambalpur: A joint team of police and excise personnel today raided an opium poppy plantation at Gopalpur village under Naktideula block.

The cops seized processed opium worth around Rs 70 lakhs and destroyed more than 10,000 opium plants cultivated on a 40-decimal land.

Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth said that opium poppy cultivation in the area has been going on for the last two years as per local sources.

In this connection, three people have been detained and the search for the kingpin hailing from Jharkhand state is underway, Mr Seth added.