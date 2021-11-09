OPHWC Deputy Manager In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: The State Vigilance Department raided establishments associated with Deputy Manager of Odisha Police Housing Corporation (OPHWC) on allegations of acquisition and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The OPHWC official is identified as Pratap Samal.

The sleuths searched his houses and property at 10 places in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Basudevpur.

Till the last report came in, the raids were underway to detect his unaccounted wealth.