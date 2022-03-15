OPGC’s Fly Ash supply to cement industry reaches 100th rake

IB Thermal: With the despatch of fly ash loaded rake to Dalmia Cement Ltd., Rajgangpur, Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd. has today completed a century in the rake count of its fly ash supply to different cement industries in the Country.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Director (Operations) Manas Ranjan Rout flagged off the 100th rake from the MGR workshop after a customary puja this afternoon, in presence of senior OPGC officials. The journey started with the despatch of the first rake of fly ash to Star Cement Plant of Assam on 11th of May last year. Since then, OPGC has been regularly supplying fly ash to cement plants located in different parts of the Country and State. On an average about 10 to 12 rakes (a rake constitutes 58 to 60 wagons) are being despatched to cement plants per month which translates into ash utilization of more than 40,000 tonnes per month.

Since the beginning of this programme, OPGC has supplied about 3,38,000 tonnes of fly ash to different cement plants and increased its fly ash utilization by 20%. Some of the major plants which have received fly ash from OPGC are plants of ACC Cement located at Bargarh, Sindri, Bokaro, plants of Ambuja Cement located at Farakka, Sankrail, and plants of Dalmia Cement located at Rajgangpur, Bokaro, Medinapore, Kapilas Road (Odisha) etc.

Use of Fly Ash for cement production is a testimonial example of the phrase “Waste to Wealth”. Moreover, replacement of cement as a binder in concrete with supplementary cementitious materials, such as fly ash (FA), has lower environmental effects.

OPGC is one amongst very few power generators having state of art technology to dispose ash through railway rake. OPGC has three Dry Fly Ash Silos with capacity of 2300 MT each. Encouraged with the success so far, OPGC plants to take a giant leap of hiking its fly ash supply to 25 rakes per month which shall significantly increase company’s fly ash utilization in the days ahead.