OPGC Bags Kalinga Safety Excellence Award

IB Thermal: OPGC Ltd. received Kalinga Safety Excellence Award in the Platinum category for the performance year 2020 in recognition of best safety practices and outstanding contributions made in providing a safe workplace.

The Award was given at the award ceremony of Odisha State Safety Conclave-2021 held at Bhubaneswar on 22nd December 2021.

Mr Sudhakar Swain (Plant Manager) and Mr Sarat Chandra Nayak Sr. Manager (Safety) received the award on behalf of OPGC from Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr. Surya Narayan Patro, the Chief Guest of the award ceremony.

Kalinga Safety Excellence Award is an annual award given on the occasion of Odisha State Safety Conclave which is jointly organised by Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services, Institute of Public Enterprises, Hyderabad and Odisha State Productivity Council.

OPGC Ltd. is the proud recipient of this coveted award for the performance years 2014 and 2018 in the past.