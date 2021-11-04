Operation White Spider: Two Held With Brown Sugar In City

Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police has seized 273 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 23 lakh from the Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Manmath Swain (32) and Pramod Kumar Mallick (39) of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively.

Acting on a tip-off, the QAT and Mancheswar police conducted raids at Hi-Tech square observing all formalities under NDPS Act, and apprehended two accused persons.

Police have recovered contraband brown sugar of 273 grams, one mobile phone, and one Hero Glamour motorcycle from their exclusive and conscious possession.

Further, it is to be noted here that during the operation of OPS White Spider with effect from 15th August 2021, a total of 2 Kg 223 grams of Brown sugar with cash of Rs.4,81,270 have already been seized and 38 drug peddlers have been arrested, the police official said.