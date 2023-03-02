Operation White Spider: 14 Drug Dealers Held In Feb 2023

Bhubaneswar: At least 8 cases have been registered while 14 persons were arrested during the special anti-drug enforcement drive as part of the ‘operation white spider’ in the month of February in the State capital Bhubaneswar.

Police have also seized 85 grams and 66 milligrams of brown sugar were seized from the illegal possession of the smugglers. Besides, Rs 4,850 cash, 4 mobile phones and 3 two wheelers were also seized from them.

Similarly, 8 cases of illegal smuggling of ganja have been registered and 15 accused involved in the case were arrested and forwarded to court. Ober 3 quintals of ganja, Rs 28, 390, 7 mobile phones and 4 four -wheelers were seized from the possession of the arrested.

A total of 14 cases of illegal smuggling of brown sugar were registered in various police stations in Bhubaneswar urban district from last January 01.01.2023 to February 28.02.2023 and 27 accused were forwarded.