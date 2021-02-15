Operation of commercial flights from Rourkela soon

Sundergarh: The Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (DGBCAS) Usha Padhee on Monday visited Rourkela airstrip and discussed with officials on commercial flight operation from here.

The hope of operation of commercial flights from Rourkela has emerged after Padhy held discussion with RSP CEO and officials of the district administration on the matter.

Worthwhile to mention here that Rourkela is yet to be connected with national airways despite being included in the Udaan-4 scheme of the Central government.

Rourkela aerodrome has the permission for the operation of 9-seater aeroplanes. Sources said that 72-seater flights would now be given permission under Udaan-4 scheme.

The expansion of the runway and other infrastructures are being put in place for the operation of commercial flight service soon.