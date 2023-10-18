Operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’: RPF Rescues 895 Children In September

New Delhi: In a significant development under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey,’ the Railway Protection Force(RPF)rescued 895 Children, including 573 boys and 322 girls.

RPF is entrusted with the security of railway property, passenger areas, and passengers. The force has been working round the clock to provide passengers with a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience. It helps Indian Railways in providing safe freight transport service to its customers. RPF has ably discharged the responsibility of protecting the enormous assets of railways spread throughout the country by taking preventive security measures and trying to detect crimes against railway property as and when they occur.

A brief of the achievements of RPF during September 2023 is as follows –

Rescue of children & Operation Nanhe Faristey :- RPF plays a vital role in reuniting the children lost/separated due to several reasons from their families. In this regard, operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ was launched on Indian Railways. Under this drive, more than 895 Children (Boys-573 & Girl-322) in need of care & protection who came in contact with Indian Railways in September 2023 were rescued and handed over to concerned authorities before being restored to their families.

Human Trafficking & Operation AAHT– To effectively counter the evil plans of Human traffickers, Anti Human Trafficking Units of RPF are operational at the Post level (Thana level) over the Indian Railways. These AHTUs are in regular touch with agencies and NGOs involved in preventing human trafficking and have assisted them in the rescue of children being trafficked. In September 2023, 29 persons were rescued from the clutches of traffickers with the arrest of 14 traffickers.

Operation “ Jeevan Raksha ” : – Due to alertness and swift action by RPF, the lives of 265 passengers were saved by Team RPF, who had come close to getting run over by trains at platforms and railway tracks in September 2023 under operation ‘Jeevan Raksha.’

Women Security: The safety and security of women passengers have been an essential concern of Indian Railways. In this regard, an initiative, “Meri Saheli,” has been launched to provide security to lady passengers on long-distance trains, particularly those traveling alone or those who are vulnerable to crime. Under this initiative, 231 Meri Saheli teams attended 13071 trains and provided security assurance to 421198 lady passengers during September 2023.

Further, RPF took action against the 6033 persons traveling in the coaches reserved for the ladies during September 2023.