Operation Kaveri: Another Batch Of 246 Indians Reach Mumbai From Violence-Hit Sudan

Mumbai: Another batch of 246 Indians from the crisis-stricken Sudan arrived in Mumbai on Thursday under Operation Kaveri, Foreign Minister S Jaishakar tweeted, along with pictures of the arrival.

On Wednesday night, the first group of 360 evacuees arrived in New Delhi from Jeddah in an commercial aircraft.

“Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland,” Jaishankar wrote. On Wednesday, the first group of 360 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi.

“I want to thank the Indian govt for bringing us safely. They made all arrangements including food. All things were perfect. We are happy,” said an Indian national who returned from Sudan.

An elderly woman who returned from Sudan said, “Our country is great. May PM Modi live for 1,000 years.”

“Operation Kaveri” is a rescue mission sent off by the government to evacuate stranded Indian residents from Sudan where the Sudanese Armed force and paramilitary groups are battling.

The plane, which took off from Jeddah around 11 am IST, arrived in Mumbai around 3.30 pm, an official said, according to PTI.

“Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport,” tweeted Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan minutes before the plane left for Mumbai.