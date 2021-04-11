Operation Hyder: DGP Abhay holds high-level meeting with top cops

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police DGP Abhay led a high-level meeting with top cops in order to trace gangster Hyder, who escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday.

The meeting that was held in DGP’s Bhubaneswar camp office, was also attended by Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi Cental DIG, and Crime branch ADG.

Meanwhile, another high-level investigation has been initiated by the cops at Sambalpur Mandal Jail where IICs and SDPOs of several police stations participated.

Police Commissioner had earlier held a closed-door meeting with senior officials including Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh last night.

At least four teams have been formed to nab notorious gangster Sk Hyder.

Hyder escaped from police custody on Saturday evening. Hyder, who was serving a life sentence for murder escaped from the surgery ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.