Operation “Gear Box”: DRI seizes 39.5 kg of contraband from Kolkata port

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) along with ATS, Gujarat, detect 72 hidden packets weighing 39.5 kg of powder in bags, suspected to be narcotic substance, in a container from Dubai. Acting on intelligence jointly developed by DRI and ATS Gujarat, operation ‘Gear Box’ was launched.

A container was examined by DRI at Kolkata port, West Bengal, in the presence of officers of ATS, Gujarat. The said container from Jebel Ali, Dubai, having gross weight of 9,300 kg was declared to contain Heavy melting Scrap. Bill of Entry was not filed for this container and the goods were found to be Metallic Scrap and machine parts like Gear Boxes.

During detailed examination, i.e. dismantling of gear boxes and other metallic scrap, 72 packets having a total weight of 39.5 kg of powder in bags, suspected to be narcotic substance, has been recovered so far. The narcotic substance on testing by field test kits confirmed the presence of heroin. Further the detailed Examination is being continued.

It appears that the drug syndicate has used this unique modus operandi to conceal Heroin. The gears from the old and used gearboxes were removed after opening them and the plastic packets containing the narcotic substances were placed in the created cavity and the gearboxes were then refitted to avoid detection. These packets were shipped concealing inside the metal scrap along with other metal scraps so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities. Examination and seizure proceedings by DRI under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 are continuing.

It is to highlight that drug syndicate are using novel modus operandi everytime. In a case earlier detected wherein 75 kg Heroin was recovered, it was found that the threads weighing 395 kg, were soaked in a solution containing narcotic drug – heroin which were then dried, made into bales and packed in bags, to avoid detection. Further detailed investigation is on in the present case.