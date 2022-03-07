Operation Ganga: 1,314 Indians brought back from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries today

New Delhi: Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens, 1314 Indians have been airlifted today by 7 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

With this, more than 17 thousand 4 hundred Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights goes up to 15206. One C-17 IAF flight, with 201 Indians on board, is expected to arrive in the evening today. IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga.

Among the special Civilian flights today, 4 have landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. One flight is expected late in the evening. There were 5 flights from Budapest, and one each from Bucharest and Suceava.

Tomorrow, 2 special Civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home.