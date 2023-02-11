Operation Dost: Seventh Flight Carrying Relief Materials Leaves For Quake-Hit Turkey, Syria

New Delhi: As India continues its relief and rescue efforts in earthquake-ravaged Turkiye and Syria, a new consignment of relief supplies and equipment was sent to the two nations on Saturday evening aboard an IAF C-17 aircraft.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the flight will fly to Damascus and then to Adana in Turkiye after dropping off relief supplies.

“The flight is carrying over 35 tonnes of humanitarian items, with over 23 tonnes headed for Syrian relief efforts and about 12 tonnes bound for Turkey,” the MEA said.

According to the MEA, the assistance being sent to Syria comprises relief materials such as sleeping mats, generators, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables.

The cargo bound for Turkiye includes team supplies for the Army field hospital and the NDRF, medical equipment such as an ECG, patient monitor, anaesthesia machine, syringe pumps, glucometers, and so on, blankets, and other relief items, as stated by MEA.